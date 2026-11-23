The Saudi Water Authority has launched a 12-month leadership succession program in collaboration with Harvard Business School

The program aims to develop national leadership capabilities for future roles in the water sector, focusing on investing in local talent

RIYADH: The Saudi Water Authority, in collaboration with Harvard Business School, has launched a 12-month leadership succession program involving 100 male and female leaders from 31 public, private and nonprofit organizations. The program aims to develop national leadership capabilities and prepare local talent for future leadership roles in the water sector. The scheme is part of the authority’s efforts to establish a sustainable leadership system by investing in national talent. It focuses on developing leadership skills through modern approaches and establishing succession practices based on competence and merit to ensure continuity in performance and prepare the sector for future challenges. The program also seeks to advance leadership practices in line with the sector’s evolving needs. It focuses on adopting modern methodologies to strengthen leadership effectiveness and support effective decision-making. It also emphasizes strategic foresight and the ability to anticipate future developments. Another key objective is to build a national leadership pipeline with the competence and readiness required to lead different components of the water system. The program aims to prepare national leaders capable of guiding their development and directing their future paths. It also seeks to strengthen integration among the components of the water system and support the sustainability of their performance. The program reflects the Saudi Water Authority’s commitment to investing in human capital, empowering national talent and ensuring leadership continuity. These efforts aim to improve the efficiency of the water system and support its strategic objectives.