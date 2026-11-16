RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili as commander of the Joint Forces, in addition to his current role, according to a royal decree announced on Monday.

The decree also appointed Lt. Gen. Fahad bin Hamad Al-Salman as an adviser to the minister of defense for military affairs.

The appointments were made on the recommendation of the minister of defense, who was instructed to implement the order.