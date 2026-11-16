The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has partnered with Dirah Development Co. to promote traditional arts and Saudi crafts

The initiative will allow artisans and graduates to showcase and sell their products in retail and online stores

RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dirah Development Co. to promote traditional arts and Saudi crafts across the company’s projects and destinations. Areas of cooperation include education and training, national capacity-building, research, publishing, resource exchange, marketing, communications, exhibitions and events. The initiative will provide spaces for artisans, entrepreneurs, and institute graduates to display and sell their products through retail outlets and Dirah’s online store. It will also feature these products in joint promotional campaigns for various programs and events. Under the agreement, the institute will contribute its academic and technical expertise in traditional arts, providing guidance and oversight on relevant content and artworks to ensure alignment with the national cultural identity. Artisans, experts and instructors from the institute will take part in joint programs. Both parties will also collaborate on educational and training initiatives to develop national talent in traditional arts and Saudi crafts.