RIYADH: Prince Turki bin Talal, the Asir region’s governor and chairman of the Asir Development Authority, has announced the launch of the 2026 Asir Winter Season. The season aims to strengthen Asir’s standing as a global tourism destination distinguished by unique tourism products and year-round events supported by government entities and private-sector partners. Building on the region’s growing tourism momentum, the season highlights Asir’s natural landscapes, culture, arts, and hospitality. It features a wide range of cultural, artistic, athletic, and traditional culinary experiences, complemented by hospitality options, cafes, and restaurants that blend local character with global standards.