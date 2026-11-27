ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has pushed back its target for inviting proposals to outsource Islamabad International Airport’s operations from December to the first quarter of 2027, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The government is pursuing a privatization program to reduce the financial burden of state-owned enterprises on the national exchequer and improve their operational efficiency under a broader economic reform agenda backed by the International Monetary Fund. It is also seeking private operators for its three major international airports in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

“A request for proposals for outsourcing operations at Islamabad International Airport is ... targeted for the first quarter of 2027,” the Privatization Commission said in a statement following an address by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Privatization Muhammad Ali at an investment forum in Karachi.

Ali told Arab News in an interview earlier this month that the government was aiming to issue the request for proposals by the end of December. The commission did not specify the reasons for the revised timetable.

Pakistan is currently working on 17 transactions, including the privatization of nine power distribution companies and several financial institutions.

Ali said three power distributors serving Islamabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad were undergoing due diligence, with bidding expected in the first quarter of 2027. Those serving Hyderabad and Sukkur would follow.

The adviser also outlined opportunities for private investment in infrastructure, including two sections of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway with an estimated combined investment of $700 million. The projects are being structured under a 25-year concession model.

“Investors are equipped to price risk. What discourages investment is uncertainty about the environment in which investors have to operate,” Ali said, according to the statement.

He called for transparent bidding processes, predictable regulation and enforceable contracts, saying prospective buyers of power distribution companies should know their post-privatization investment obligations and multi-year tariffs before submitting bids.

Ali also stressed the need for energy and tax reforms to make Pakistani businesses more competitive in domestic and international markets.