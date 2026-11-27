ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Friday it was seeking to verify reports that a boat carrying Pakistani migrants had capsized off Libya, as families in the northwestern district of Bajaur held funeral prayers for relatives they feared had died.

Pakistan’s embassy in Tripoli has contacted Libyan authorities and the International Organization for Migration to establish what happened and whether Pakistani nationals were aboard. The Foreign Office gave no figures for passengers, survivors or deaths.

The statement came two days after the Bajaur district administration offered condolences and pledged a police investigation. On Thursday, families in Barkholozo, a village in the district, held joint funeral prayers in absentia for eight young men. Hundreds attended and photographs of the missing men were displayed on banners, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported.

“We have seen some media stories pointing to a reported boat capsizing incident off the coast of Libya. There has been no independent verification of such reports so far. We hope and pray it is not true,” Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said in a statement.

“Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli has been actively pursuing the matter to ascertain the facts including the presence of Pakistani nationals,” he said, adding that the ministry would share details once they had been verified.

Earlier this week, Mubarak Zeb Khan, Pakistan’s minister of state for tribal affairs, told Arab News he had contacted people from Bajaur in Libya whom he described as survivors and was coordinating with the embassy and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the Awami National Party’s provincial president, said more than 30 young people from Bajaur had drowned. The district administration gave no death toll, and former provincial lawmaker Anwar Zeb Khan said he could not confirm the number.

“Funeral prayers in absentia have also been offered in different villages of Bajaur,” Anwar Zeb Khan told Arab News earlier this week. Some families said they had learned of the reported disaster from agents who arranged the journeys, leaving them waiting for official word on the fate of their relatives.

Bajaur families have suffered losses on the same migration route before. Libya is a departure point for people attempting to reach Europe across the central Mediterranean. In February 2025, Pakistani consular officials identified 16 Pakistani nationals among the bodies recovered after a boat capsized off western Libya. The Foreign Office said people from Bajaur and nearby Kurram were among those affected.

In June 2023, a fishing vessel that had left Libya for Italy sank off Pylos, Greece. UN agencies estimated that more than 500 people died, and Pakistan’s Foreign Office said 12 Pakistanis were among the 104 survivors. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency later said it arrested 179 people in a 2024 crackdown targeting suspected smugglers linked to that wreck and another off Greece the following year.

The Bajaur district administration has pledged to investigate possible migrant smuggling in the latest case. Hussain said a shortage of steady jobs and economic security was driving young people to risk dangerous journeys abroad. He called for more jobs and vocational training alongside efforts to assist families.