KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced the approval of two loans totaling $468 million to improve agricultural productivity and water management in Pakistan’s Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, as the country grapples with the effects of climate change on its farming sector.

Agriculture remains a major pillar of Pakistan’s economy, accounting for nearly a quarter of its economic output and supporting millions of rural livelihoods. However, increasingly erratic rainfall, recurring floods and water shortages threaten agricultural production and food security in the South Asian nation.

“These projects will significantly contribute to strengthening food security, while responding to growing environmental pressures and the impacts of the changing climate,” ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan said in a statement.

The financing package comprises two concessional loans that are expected to benefit around 728,000 people across the two provinces.

Of the total financing, $208 million will go toward improving agricultural productivity and raising the incomes of smallholder farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera, Swabi and Upper Chitral districts.

The project will upgrade irrigation infrastructure, introduce modern farming technologies and train farmers in improved water management. It will also provide livelihood training to women and increase their participation in decisions related to water management.

Another $260 million will finance a project in Punjab to reduce the risk of flash floods and improve rainwater and floodwater collection in hilly areas.

The project will finance infrastructure for water storage, drainage and flood protection, while promoting farming techniques that use seasonal floodwater for irrigation and help replenish groundwater reserves.

Pakistan has been seeking international financing to strengthen its defenses against climate-related disasters since the devastating floods of 2022, which affected around 33 million people and caused more than $30 billion in damage and economic losses.

The latest financing follows the ADB’s approval of a separate $500 million loan earlier this month to strengthen Pakistan’s disaster resilience.

The bank said the two agricultural projects were expected to improve crop yields, generate employment and provide rural communities with more reliable water supplies while strengthening provincial disaster preparedness.