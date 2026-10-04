Three Saudi universities improved their standings in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027

Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University is placed in the 401-450 band globally and ranks among the Kingdom's top 5

JEDDAH: Three Saudi universities have advanced in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, reflecting efforts to strengthen teaching, research, international partnerships and industry cooperation. Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University ranked in the 401-450 band globally, placing it among Saudi Arabia’s top five universities. Shaqra University advanced to the 801-1000 band, while Al-Baha University ranked in the 1201-1400 band. Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University’s performance reflects efforts to improve education, research and innovation and expand international partnerships. The university is developing its academic and research environment in line with international standards and preparing graduates to compete globally and contribute to a knowledge-based economy. Al-Baha University improved in three assessment areas from the previous year. Its teaching score rose from 19.5 to 20.3 points, while its research environment score increased from 9.1 to 10.9. Its industry score recorded the largest improvement, rising from 21.9 to 29.6 points. International outlook was its strongest category at 75 points, while research quality stood at 52.8. The results reflect efforts to improve teaching and research, expand academic partnerships and strengthen links with different sectors through knowledge transfer. Shaqra University’s advancement reflects efforts to improve academic and research performance and institutional efficiency, strengthening educational outcomes and its national and international standing. The university continues to improve its performance indicators in line with its strategic objectives and efforts to strengthen its position in higher education. The 2027 rankings included 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, compared with 2,191 institutions from 115 countries in the previous edition. The assessment uses 17 indicators across five areas. Research quality accounts for 30 percent of the overall score, teaching 29.5 percent, research environment 29 percent, international outlook 7.5 percent and industry 4 percent. To qualify, universities must offer undergraduate teaching and have published at least 1,000 research papers between 2021 and 2025, with at least 100 annually.