A telephone call took place between the two ministers on a Sunday.

They discussed regional development during their conversation.

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, received a telephone call from Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs. The two ministers discussed regional development and diplomatic efforts on Sunday, focusing on shared interests. Later on Sunday, Prince Faisal called Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of foreign affairs, to discuss regional developments, review bilateral relations, and explore opportunities to strengthen them.