RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Stefan-Radu Oprea on Tuesday.



At the beginning of the call, Prince Khalid congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of National Defense, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Oprea was appointed to the role on Oct. 20 2026.



The two sides also reviewed existing cooperation between their countries in the military and defense sectors and discussed ways to further strengthen and develop it.



Regional developments and international events were also discussed.