LAHORE: Thick smog blanketed Pakistan’s Lahore on Tuesday, reducing visibility and raising health concerns as air pollution reached hazardous levels.

Air pollution becomes a severe problem for the region around this time of the year when cold, dense air traps emissions from vehicles, construction sites and crop waste burning, pushing pollution levels to the highest in the world and exposing residents to serious respiratory risks.

Early on Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore stood at 447, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels based on the concentration of toxins. An AQI reading of up to 50 is considered good with little or no health risk.

Residents expressed concern over breathing difficulties and other health risks, particularly for children, urging authorities to take stronger measures to tackle pollution.

“People are falling ill, suffering from throat problems and breathing difficulties,” said Lahore resident Mohammad Ali.

“We appeal to the Pakistani government to focus on this matter more seriously and show greater concern for the public and their well-being.”

Authorities urged residents to reduce unnecessary travel, avoid congested areas and wear masks outdoors as efforts continue to curb hazardous air pollution in Lahore.

“Since the beginning of November, weather conditions have changed. Falling temperatures have caused a phenomenon known as temperature inversion, leading to a sharp increase in the Air Quality Index,” Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, director general of Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency, told Reuters.

“Similar conditions have also been observed across the border. Wind speeds have remained extremely low over the past couple of days, preventing pollutants from dispersing into the atmosphere.”

On Tuesday, thick haze obscured landmarks, including Badshahi Mosque and Minar-e-Pakistan, while vehicles moved through smog-covered roads and anti-smog guns were seen operating in the city.

“We have brought the children here with some concern, hoping they do not fall ill during the trip,” said Faisal Ali, who was visiting the city with his family.

“Wearing masks is extremely important, especially in Lahore, where smog levels are very high.”