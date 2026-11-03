ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military said on Tuesday it had successfully tested the country’s first indigenously developed air-to-air missile, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defense capabilities.

The missile test comes as Pakistan continues to modernize its military capabilities by developing indigenous weapon systems and investing in defense technologies, amid evolving regional security challenges.

Equipped with state-of-the-art terminal guidance system, the Fa’az air-to-air missile can engage enemy aerial targets at longer ranges, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

“Fa’az will significantly enhance operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defense posture,” the ISPR said.

The launch was witnessed by senior officers of Pakistani armed forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.

“The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defense industry,” the ISPR added.

The development comes more than a year after a brief but intense military conflict between Pakistan and India in which the nuclear-armed neighbors exchanged missile and artillery fire and deployed drones and fighter jets.

Pakistan claimed that it had shot down six Indian aircraft during the conflict, including a French-made Rafale fighter. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

Last month, Pakistan’s military also successfully test-fired its Fatah-2 extended-range (ER) hypersonic missile, saying it would enhance army’s “reach and capability of engaging deep targets.”