Recent discussions included maritime security, energy, food security, international trade

Cabinet approved agreement with India on water resources, memorandum with Pakistan on scientific cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has reiterated its rejection of threats to maritime navigation and global energy supplies, calling for urgent international action to protect shipping and ensure the flow of international trade. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a session of the Cabinet in Riyadh on Tuesday, during which ministers stressed the importance of applying international law and safeguarding regional security amid continuing challenges. The Cabinet also said the Kingdom had continued to supply global energy markets reliably despite regional instability, citing long-term investment in infrastructure, storage facilities and supply chains, as well as its technical and operational capacity to respond to changing conditions. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Salman Al-Dossary said the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in recent meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council and G20, as part of efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation and address global challenges. Those discussions covered maritime security, energy and food security, international trade and supply chains. The crown prince briefed the Cabinet on diplomatic contacts with Malaysia, China, South Korea, Romania and Spain, as well as his meeting with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II. Ministers also reviewed Saudi diplomatic efforts, coordinated with regional and international partners, to strengthen stability while defending the Kingdom’s sovereignty and responding to threats against its security and the safety of its citizens and residents. Among the decisions taken, the Cabinet approved the National Space Policy and rules governing financial oversight of endowment accounts managed or supervised by government entities. It also approved a cooperation agreement with India on water resources; a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan on scientific, training and research cooperation; and an agreement on radio and television cooperation between the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and Morocco’s National Radio and Television Company. The Cabinet authorized officials to negotiate and sign draft agreements with South Africa and Brazil on exchanging information on nuclear and radiological regulation, and with Egypt on cooperation between the King Abdulaziz Foundation and the Library of Alexandria. It also authorized the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry to negotiate an agreement with the Syrian Arab Republic on labor market and skills development. Other decisions included transferring some responsibilities of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority to the National Events Center and the Saudi Investment Marketing Authority, and appointing three members to the board of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification. The Cabinet also approved a series of promotions and appointments to senior government positions, including two promotions to minister plenipotentiary at the Foreign Ministry.