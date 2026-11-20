Kingdom's air defenses intercept four drones over the southern region and one in Riyadh

Attempted strikes come a day after a tower block was damaged in King Abdullah Financial District

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses shot down five drones and a ballistic missile on Friday as attacks from the Houthi militia in Yemen continued.Four drones and a ballistic missile were intercepted and destroyed over the Kingdom’s southern region, the military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said. Another drone was shot down over the Riyadh region, the coalition added.The first attack took place early in the morning with the rest spread through the day.Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued safety warnings for areas in the south including Jazan province, Khamis Mushait, Abha and Jazan city.The attempted strikes come a day after a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District was damaged in a Houthis attack, the Civil Defense said. Meanwhile, the coalition, officially known as the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said on Friday it was carrying out major operations against Houthi targets and ballistic capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, while also targeting facilities at the port of Hodeidah. The strikes were part of an operation to “neutralize sources of threats to civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” the coalition said. The Houthis resumed attacks on government forces in Yemen and against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, breaking a four-year truce in the conflict.