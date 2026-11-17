RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned what it describes as repeated Iranian attacks on Bahrain, saying they violate international law and undermine efforts to preserve regional security and stability.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Bahrain and its right to take measures to protect its security and stability.

Riyadh called for an immediate halt to all Iranian attacks on countries in the region, urging that diplomatic efforts be allowed to pursue a peaceful resolution to the crisis through negotiations.

The attacks also violated the principles of good neighborliness and undermined efforts to promote peace in the region, the ministry said.