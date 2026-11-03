They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in matters of mutual interest

DAMASCUS: Saudi Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic Ghazi bin Rafea Al-Anazi met with Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammed Yassin Saleh in Damascus, the Saudi Embassy said in a post on X on Tuesday. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in matters of mutual interest. Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan met with Labour MP Alex Ballinger in London on Monday. They discussed issues of mutual interest, including current regional developments, as well as relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK.