Prince Faisal also held a telephone call with his Qatari counterpart

Ministers discussed regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region

RIYADH: Egypt’s foreign minister on Tuesday reiterated his country’s condemnation of and opposition to any threat to the security of the Kingdom and Gulf states. During a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Badr Abdelatty affirmed that the security of Gulf states is an integral part of Arab national security. The two ministers also discussed regional developments and efforts to contain tensions in the region and prevent the expansion of conflicts, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultation, supporting endeavors aimed at de-escalation, fostering dialogue, and pursuing diplomatic solutions to preserve the security and stability of the region. Prince Faisal also held a telephone call with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments and addressed diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. They emphasized the importance of supporting diplomatic endeavors directed toward reaching comprehensive solutions that ensure the safety of waterways and freedom of navigation, while enhancing security and stability in the region.