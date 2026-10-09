Pakistan has deployed significant forces in Saudi Arabia for defensive roles.

The forces are stationed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has a “substantial” number of forces deployed in Saudi Arabia acting in a defensive capacity, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday. “From Pakistan already we have substantial number of forces as well as resources in town, in Riyadh,” foreign ministry spokesman Sajjad Haider Khan told journalists, adding Pakistani military personnel in the kingdom “would not be crossing the borders of the other side for an attack on the Houthis, but of course (is acting) in the defense of the territory.”