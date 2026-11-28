King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wished the three nations health and prosperity

Each country celebrates its independence on November 28 — Albania from Ottoman rule in 1912, Mauritania from French colonialism in 1960 and Timor-Leste from Portuguese rule in 1975

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulations to the leaders of Albania, Mauritania and Timor-Leste to mark their countries’ Independence Days on Saturday, reported the Saudi Press Agency. In separate cables, King Salman wished Albanian President Bajram Begaj, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta “good health and happiness” and their governments and people “steady progress and prosperity.” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar message to the three leaders. All three countries celebrate Independence Day on Nov. 28: Albania marks its 1912 declaration of independence from the Ottoman Empire in Vlora, ending more than four centuries of Ottoman rule; Mauritania marks its liberation from French colonial rule in 1960 after two years as an autonomous republic; Timor-Leste honors its 1975 unilateral declaration of independence from Portugal prior to a 24-year Indonesian occupation and full sovereignty in 2002.