JEDDAH: Malaysian cuisine, traditional performances and travel experiences brought a taste of Southeast Asia to Jeddah as the two-day Malaysia Carnival 2026–2027 opened at Cenomi U-Walk Mall on Thursday. Held on Nov. 19 and 20, the carnival featured live cooking demonstrations of popular dishes such as satay and nasi lemak, traditional music and dance performances, and demonstrations of teh tarik, Malaysia’s traditional pulled milk tea. Tourism representatives also presented holiday packages, hotels and family destinations. Visitors explored Malaysian products, educational opportunities and healthcare services, offering a glimpse of the country’s wider tourism and lifestyle offerings. My Makan KSA, which is participating in its second year of operations in Saudi Arabia, is presenting Malaysian cuisine alongside products imported from small and medium-sized businesses in Malaysia. “The idea is to bring Malaysian food and products together under one roof, giving visitors an opportunity to discover what we eat and what Malaysia produces. The carnival is an ideal platform to introduce our culture and traditions and raise awareness of Malaysian food in Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Fakhrul Razi, the company’s CEO, told Arab News. Education Malaysia Global Assist is using the event to reach out to students and families interested in pursuing higher education in Malaysia, introducing its university network and student placement services. “We want to connect with students and families, explain the universities and courses available, and guide them through the admission process. We also help students identify institutions that match their budgets and preferences, as well as scholarships they may be eligible for,” said Wani Hanisah, the organization’s manager of student placement. Representing Malaysian universities, including private institutions and international branch campuses, the organization has offices in Jeddah and Dammam. Hanisah said approximately 300 students from Saudi Arabia enrolled in Malaysian universities between January and September this year. She attributed the interest partly to the affordability of education in Malaysia and expressed hope that more students would consider the country for their higher education. For Malaysian resident Fayez Mohammed, the celebrations brought back memories of home. “I felt as though I was back in Malaysia. I enjoyed the food, the dance performances and seeing people asking questions about our culture. Since it was held in a mall, families could easily stop by and enjoy the celebrations. It is good that the event is introducing the country and its traditions to more people,” he said. Adnan Al-Hussein, who visited the mall with his family, said they had come for shopping but decided to explore the carnival after noticing the celebrations. “It was very vibrant, and we were welcomed at the entrance by people wearing colorful traditional clothes. We enjoyed the cultural performances and the food stalls. It is good to see activities like this taking place in Jeddah,” he said. The carnival formed part of the wider Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign, which aims to increase international visitor numbers and tourism revenue. Saudi Arabia is an important market for Malaysia, with the country offering attractions ranging from shopping and nature-based experiences to halal dining, prayer facilities and family tourism. At the opening ceremony, Malaysia’s Consul General in Jeddah, Tengku Datuk Mohd Dzaraif Raja Abdul Kadir said, “Malaysia offers visitors a rich mix of colorful culture, authentic cuisine and diverse travel experiences. We want Saudi visitors to see Malaysia as their second home, with opportunities to explore not only its tourism attractions but also its education and investment sectors.” The opening ceremony was attended by Fareed bin Saad Al-Shehri, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah region, alongside Zaidi Kassim, director of Tourism Malaysia Jeddah. Consuls general and diplomatic representatives from ASEAN member states Oman and India were also present.