In one week, 4,797 charged with residency law violations, and 2,623 attempted illegal border crossings

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 9,169 people in a week for violating residency, labor and border security regulations. Of those arrested, 4,797 violated residency laws, 2,623 attempted to cross the border illegally, and 1,749 committed labor-related violations. Border authorities apprehended 1,373 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally and 21 trying to leave. Another 23 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering or employing violators. The Ministry of Interior said anyone facilitating illegal entry into the Kingdom, including by providing transportation or shelter, could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), and confiscation of vehicles and property. Suspected violations can be reported through the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions.