Site documents region’s connections with navigation, trade, human life through experiences combining visual arts, architecture, cinema, storytelling

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Museum is a valuable addition to Jeddah’s cultural and tourism landscape, providing an educational experience that brings the Red Sea’s history to life and highlights Saudi Arabia’s rich civilization and cultural heritage associated with navigation, trade and Hajj. As one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent cultural and educational destinations, the museum features art exhibitions and cultural and educational programs exploring the Red Sea’s history and heritage. It documents the region’s connections with navigation, trade and human life through experiences combining visual arts, architecture, cinema and storytelling. The museum is currently showcasing the craft of prayer-bead making. An identification label accompanying a set of black coral prayer beads on display names craftsman Ahmed Al-Halabi, who made them in Jeddah. The beads tell part of his family’s history, as it is one of the city’s oldest families known for this craft. The gallery also features a wall displaying shells, mollusks and pieces of coral from the Red Sea. Visitors can see black coral in its natural form before learning how it is shaped into beads, threaded into a string of prayer beads and polished to glide smoothly between the fingers.