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Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Riyadh region
Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Riyadh region
Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (Supplied)
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Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
November 22, 2026
15:02
Riyadh: The coalition said it intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region.
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