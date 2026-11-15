Two drones launched by the Houthis were intercepted in the Makkah region, coalition said on Sunday

Another drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Madinah region

RIYADH: Saudi coalition forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis toward Riyadh and destroyed three drones targeting the Kingdom’s Eastern Province early Sunday. A Saudi Civil Defense alert sounded at 4:08 a.m., warning Riyadh residents of an incoming aerial threat. Three loud explosions were heard minutes later before authorities issued an all-clear notification. Shortly afterward, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, announced on X that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the capital. The coalition also intercepted three drones launched toward the Eastern Province. Later on in the afternoon, the coalition announced that two drones launched by the Houthis had been intercepted in the Makkah region. Another drone was also intercepted and destroyed in the Madinah region, the coalition said. The latest attacks follow a series of Houthi strikes against Saudi airports, military installations and energy infrastructure, including a recent attack that damaged an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh’s financial district. The Eastern Province, home to most of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas reserves and Aramco’s headquarters, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks. The Houthis have also repeatedly targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other Saudi airports. Attacks on the Kingdom since September have killed 26 people, including 23 in strikes targeting airports, according to an official tally. Saudi air defenses intercepted Houthi missiles and drones directed toward Riyadh, Makkah and other regions on Wednesday, while the coalition announced on Saturday that it had destroyed two drones launched toward the capital and the Kingdom’s southern region. The coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, has intensified airstrikes on militia targets in Yemen in response to the cross-border attacks.