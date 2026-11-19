LONDON: Schools in Britain, Nigeria, Brazil, Pakistan and ‌South Korea were named winners of the World’s Best School Prizes on Thursday for work including supporting student well-being, helping under-served communities and coordinating support for children with complex ​learning needs.

The winners are invited to January’s World Schools Summit in London to present their approaches to policymakers and education figures, organizer T4 Education, a global network for educators, said.

The annual prize comes weeks after high school pupils in France blockaded schools demanding renovation of their buildings, more teachers and university reforms — a movement that broadened into protests over the cost of living, drawing in trade unionists and activists and at times turning violent.

“Young people are ‌simply worried about ‌their future,” T4 Education and prizes founder Vikas ​Pota ‌told ⁠Reuters. “What our schools ​are ⁠doing ... especially the winning schools ... (is that) they’re all giving students hope for a better future... They’re responding to what the communities want.”

Swiss Cottage School, Development and Research Center, a London state primary and secondary special school, won the Community Collaboration prize for bringing together different services to support pupils with complex learning needs, many from lower-income backgrounds. The school links education, community participation, therapy, health care and ⁠employability support, connecting classroom learning to the wider world.

Slum2School Green ‌Academy in Epe, Nigeria, won the Environmental Action ‌prize. The charity-run kindergarten and primary school, which ​serves about 250 children from ‌river communities, was recognized for its environmentally designed buildings and a model combining ‌practical, project- and play-based learning.

The school runs on solar power and is built from natural materials such as wood and bamboo. Pupils learn about sustainable practices including water conservation, waste management and renewable energy.

Public primary school Escola Municipal GET IV Centenario won the Overcoming ‌Adversity prize for its hands-on learning model focused on creativity, emotional development and student leadership, serving 261 students. Based ⁠in Rio de ⁠Janeiro’s Complexo da Maré favela community, the school was closed for 37 days in 2024 because of local violence. It runs a “Dream Factory” program in which pupils use technology to address local problems.

The Supporting Healthy Lives award went to TNS Beaconhouse, an independent school in Lahore with more than 1,100 students across kindergarten, primary and secondary levels, for its approach to supporting neurodivergent learners.

Independent secondary school G-School in Seoul won the Innovation prize. Each of its nearly 70 students takes on a long-term social problem-solving project; one team persuaded 27 local businesses to install wheelchair ramps to improve accessibility.

A separate prize decided ​by public vote, the Community Choice ​award, went to Darussafaka Egitim Kurumlari, a full-scholarship boarding school in Istanbul, for a two-track model that includes remote learning for children affected by earthquakes.