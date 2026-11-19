ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month, an aviation notice showed Thursday, keeping a restriction in place that has forced Indian airlines onto longer routes to western destinations since last year’s military confrontation.

The ban began in April 2025 after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan for the attack while Islamabad denied involvement. The two governments then sharply downgraded relations, restricting visas, border crossings and diplomatic representation.

India said it was holding the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of rivers between the neighbors, in abeyance. Pakistan rejected that move, closed its airspace to Indian aircraft and suspended trade with India. The crisis escalated into several days of military strikes and counterstrikes in May before the two nuclear-armed countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

“Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines will not be able to use Pakistani airspace,” the Pakistan Airports Authority said in its latest notice to pilots and airlines. The restriction also covers Indian military flights.

The new notice keeps the ban in force until 4:59 a.m. Pakistan time on Dec. 24. Aviation notices record that deadline as 11:59 p.m. UTC on Dec. 23. It is an expiry date for the current notice, rather than an announced date for reopening the airspace.

Kashmir has been disputed since India and Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947. Both administer parts of the region and claim it in full, and they have fought wars over it. The Pahalgam attack brought the neighbors into their most serious military confrontation in years, but the ceasefire did not restore their wider diplomatic or economic ties.

Pakistan has renewed the flight restriction repeatedly since April 2025. It affects Indian airlines flying west from parts of northern India, requiring diversions that add time and fuel costs.

IndiGo’s chief executive said earlier this month that the closure was affecting flights from Delhi as the carrier weighed changes to its international expansion plans.