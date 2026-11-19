QUETTA: At least 10 people, including three children, were killed and 27 injured on Thursday when a passenger bus collided with a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a coastal highway in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

Road accidents are common in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, where reckless driving, poor road conditions and difficult terrain contribute to frequent fatalities. The latest crash occurred on the N-10 coastal highway, which connects the port city of Karachi with Gwadar near the Iranian border.

The bus was traveling from Turbat to Karachi when it collided with the LPG tanker near Taji Kor, about 60 kilometers from the coastal town of Ormara, according to police.

“Seven people including five passengers and two drivers of the LPG bowser were killed in the fatal road crash,” Aslam Bangulzai, superintendent of Coastal Highway Police, initially told Arab News.

Later, he confirmed that rescue workers had recovered three additional bodies from the wreckage of the bus, raising the death toll to 10, including three children.

“The accident occurred due to a speedy overtaking attempt by the bus driver,” he said.

Bangulzai warned that the death toll could rise as rescue workers continued searching the charred wreckage of the bus.

The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, leaving the passenger bus completely gutted.

Footage of the crash reviewed by Arab News showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the burning bus and tanker.

Police said the 27 injured, including women and children, had been taken to a Pakistan Navy hospital in Ormara for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Balochistan has witnessed several deadly road accidents in recent years, with speeding, unsafe overtaking and inadequate road infrastructure frequently cited as contributing factors.

In July this year, at least 40 people were killed and eight injured when an overcrowded passenger bus plunged into a ravine in a mountainous district of the province.

In October 2025, another collision involving passenger vehicles on the N-25 highway killed 12 people, including women, and injured dozens of others.

The latest crash has once again raised concerns about road safety along Balochistan’s major highways, which serve as vital transport routes connecting remote communities with commercial centers and border crossings.