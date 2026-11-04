ISLAMABAD: A Saudi health care product manufacturer, Saudi Mais Co. for Medical Products (SMMP), has partnered with Pakistan’s Amsons Vaccine and Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd. to launch its products in the Pakistani market, officials said on Tuesday, with SMMP also planning to establish a joint production plant in the South Asian country.

The companies have officially launched Saudi Mais products in Pakistan, initially introducing intravenous (IV) cannulas and IV burettes, while working toward local manufacturing through a proposed joint venture.

Established in Riyadh in 1994, SMMP says it supplies products in line with international standards to support health care markets in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

As part of the launch, SMMP’s clinical trainer, Dr. Ahmed Al-Saidi, is conducting training sessions at several Pakistani hospitals to familiarize health care professionals with the newly introduced products and their use.

“We are planning to set up a joint production plant in Pakistan very soon,” Salman Rashid, Operations and Business Manager Pakistan for SMMP, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“A top delegation will visit the country next month to finalize a memorandum of understanding with Amsons.”

Amsons is the largest contributor and supplier of vaccines in Pakistan. Tuesday’s launch represents the first phase of its partnership with SMMP, which both companies aim to expand through technology transfer and local manufacturing, according to officials.

SMMP also opened an office in Lahore last year as part of its expansion into Pakistan.

Rashid said their proposed manufacturing facility would mark a significant step toward localizing medical supplies in Pakistan, where the health care sector relies on imported products for a range of medical needs.

SMMP CEO Dr. Allam Al-Barazi expressed strong interest in the Pakistani market and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s health care sector through high-quality medical products.

Describing the partnership with Amsons as a “matter of honor,” Al-Barazi said the collaboration would create opportunities for localizing medical products, strengthen Pakistan’s health care market and improve the availability of “quality supplies for health care professionals and patients.”