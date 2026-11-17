ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host its second international Qur’an recitation competition in Islamabad from Nov. 24 to 26, with reciters from 31 countries expected to take part, the religious affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The competition brings together Qur’an reciters from around the world and aims to encourage young people to learn recitation, memorization and correct pronunciation. This year’s event will take place at the National Disaster Management Authority auditorium, with judges selected from Egypt and Iran.

“Reciters from 69 countries were invited to take part in this international competition, but so far reciters from 31 countries are expected to participate,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said visas had been issued to foreign participants, who are due to arrive in Islamabad on Nov. 23. Pakistan is still selecting its own representative.

Organizers also plan to take the top three finishers to Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi, where each city is slated to host a day of public recitations.

The inaugural edition drew reciters from 37 countries in November 2025, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. Malaysia’s Aiman Ridhwan Bin Mohammad Ramlan won the competition, followed by Iran’s Adnan Momeninkhamiseh and Pakistan’s Qari Abdul Rasheed.