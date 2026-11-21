LAHORE: Pakistan’s Cricket Board announced Saturday it would drop former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood in a major overhaul of its central contract list.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, marking a first series win in two years.

“We are testing new players and these contracts are devised to let players focus on their specific format,” Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed told media.

The board overhauled the Test squad after the second Test in its disastrous 3-0 defeat against England, sending seven players home and sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson was given the Test team in a bid to lift the country — which is currently ninth and last in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

Besides Rizwan and Masood, white-ball specialist Saim Ayub, spinner Noman Ali and pace bowler Hasan Ali are among the 12 players that have been removed from contracts.

Test skipper Babar Azam and recently sacked Twenty20 international skipper Salman Ali Agha are in the top category of the 38-players list.

“The ‘AB’ category is for Test and ODIs, ‘A’ for Test-only, ‘BC’ for ODI and T20I players; ‘C’ for T20I specialists; ‘D’ for development players,” said Javed.

The contracts run from July 2026 to June 2027. The players have been without contracts since June this year.