ISLAMABAD: A proposed referendum on creating new provinces in Pakistan has divided the ruling coalition over the future of Karachi, with a federal minister arguing on Wednesday that the country’s commercial capital should be part of a new province.

Pakistan has four provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Supporters of creating more say smaller provinces would bring decisions about schools, hospitals and public spending closer to the people they affect. But provincial boundaries also carry political and cultural weight. In Sindh, redrawing them raises a particularly sensitive question: whether Karachi, the provincial capital and Pakistan’s largest city, would remain part of the province.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revived the debate in July when he called for more administrative units to improve public services. Last week, he proposed putting the question to voters. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar endorsed a referendum on Tuesday, but the government has announced neither a date nor a map showing where any new boundaries would fall.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a coalition partner, said people from several communities in Karachi supported making the city part of a new province. His party wants a nationwide referendum before the end of the year.

“Look at the records in Karachi. People from all communities, Sindhis, Pashtuns, Baloch, Punjabis and Saraikis, are now supporting the idea that Karachi should become an administrative unit and part of a new province,” Kamal said in televised remarks on Wednesday.

“Pakistan has the authority to seek the opinion of the people on an issue of national importance. It can call a joint session, put the question before the people and proceed with a referendum. That is the constitutional procedure. So why should anyone have a problem with adopting this constitutional process?“

The proposal drew a warning from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party governs Sindh and supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government in Islamabad.

“If the province is divided by force, society will be divided, it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death,” Bhutto-Zardari said in an address in Karachi on Tuesday.

Responding to the remarks, Kamal argued that the PPP’s majority in the Sindh Assembly should not preclude voters from having a direct say. He also challenged Bhutto-Zardari over his violence warning: “If even a single drop of blood is shed, the entire responsibility will lie with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.”

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, a senior member of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ruling party, defended consulting voters alongside a debate in parliament. He did not endorse a specific proposal for Karachi.

“We politicians derive our legitimacy from public opinion. There is no restriction on debate within Parliament alongside public opinion polls,” Asif said on X in his response to Bhutto-Zardari.

A nationwide vote would not, by itself, change any boundary.

Pakistan’s constitution allows the prime minister to put a question of national importance to voters after approval by a joint sitting of parliament.

To carve a new province out of Sindh, however, lawmakers would still need a constitutional amendment backed by two-thirds of the total membership of each house of parliament and two-thirds of the Sindh Assembly itself.