KARACHI: Pakistan’s financial regulator said on Wednesday it had cut the maximum annual rate on small loans offered through licensed mobile apps to 90 percent from 274 percent, citing concerns about the cost of borrowing.

For someone short of cash before payday, a loan app offers a way to borrow a small sum quickly. The risk comes when the bill falls due: under Pakistan’s previous ceiling, borrowing the equivalent of $36 for just 30 days could cost more than $8 in charges alone. A borrower who takes out a second loan to repay the first can soon owe several lenders at once, a risk the regulator has been trying to curb since 2023.

Under the new ceiling, the same Rs10,000 ($36) loan would cost at most about Rs740 ($2.70) over 30 days, down from Rs2,250 ($8.10). That is what the borrower pays on top of the original sum. Lenders cannot add processing fees or other charges above the cap.

“The reduction in the profit rate is intended to protect borrowers from high costs and the burden of debt,” the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

The decision follows earlier efforts to rein in predatory lending. The commission, which oversees nonbank lenders, has raised concerns about misleading sales practices, misuse of borrowers’ personal data and coercive debt collection by some licensed companies. In 2023, it placed limits on how much people could borrow through the apps.

The new rate applies to loans of up to Rs50,000 ($181) with a maximum term of 90 days. Borrowers who repay early can be charged only for the days they held the money and lenders cannot impose a late penalty during the first three days after payment is due. Companies have 15 days to update their apps and loan documents.

The commission said it was also developing a registry so a lender can see what an applicant already owes before offering another loan.