ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani minister on Wednesday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of using a plea for medical treatment to influence the Islamabad High Court’s consideration of appeals against corruption convictions handed to him and his wife.

The court adjourned the hearing on the couple’s appeals for seven days on Wednesday, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said. Khan is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case and his wife, Bushra Bibi, a seven-year term.

The couple were convicted in January 2025. Prosecutors said a property developer provided land for the couple’s trust in return for favorable treatment by Khan’s government over a £190 million settlement with British authorities. Both deny wrongdoing.

In a letter to Pakistan’s top judges on Monday, Khan warned that he might not survive his imprisonment without proper medical care. He asked the judges to enforce earlier court orders concerning his treatment and prison conditions, and said Bibi needed further eye surgery to save her sight.

“The PTI founder’s letter to the chief justices was also an attempt to influence court proceedings,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on X.

Chaudhry alleged that Khan had instructed his lawyers to delay proceedings but offered no evidence for that claim in his remarks. He said he expected the high court to uphold the conviction.

At an earlier hearing, defense lawyer Latif Khosa said he could not argue the appeal without consulting Khan. Another defense lawyer, Salman Safdar, said he had received instructions but that his previous meeting with Khan had been too short. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, granted the lawyers a week to prepare and directed authorities to arrange another meeting.

In a post on X ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Minister of State for Law and Justice Aqeel Malik also accused the defense of delaying the case.

“It is now expected that the legal arguments in their case will be fully presented rather than resorting to further delaying tactics,” he wrote.

In his Nov. 16 letter, shared by Safdar, Khan said his blood pressure had risen sharply in solitary confinement and that doctors had warned him he was at heightened risk of a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest. The government disputed his account, saying medical specialists monitored his health weekly and found his blood pressure satisfactory.

“I do not ask Your Lordships for any favor. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions,” Khan said in the letter, addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces multiple cases that he and his party say are politically motivated. The government denies the allegation. He was recently taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for follow-up care for an eye condition. The hospital said at the time that he was clinically stable.