KARACHI: Direct investment abroad by Pakistanis rose to $342 million in the year to June 2026 from $15 million a year earlier, as the central bank said this week some firms saw better opportunities to invest overseas.

The nearly 23-fold increase followed a sharp fall the previous year. Even so, the latest figure was about 55 percent above the $220 million recorded in fiscal 2024, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

In its annual report on the economy, the central bank identified corporate taxes, energy costs, infrastructure and uncertainty over policy and regulation as concerns for businesses deciding where to invest.

“As president of the Karachi Chamber, I am responsible to bring in the foreign investment here in Pakistan. What to talk about the foreign investment, I am struggling to retain our own local investor,” Talat Mahmood, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.

Aslam Pakhali, the chamber’s senior vice president, said some Pakistani exporters had opened distribution operations in Dubai, where they import fruit and vegetables from Pakistan and re-export the produce to other markets.

Pakhali, who has investments in Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable sector, said exporters faced costs at every stage, from running a business to getting goods to an overseas buyer.

“Everyone is talking about ease of doing business, cost of doing business, on top of it, cost of doing export,” he told Arab News.

Mahmood said even basic services were a concern for businesses in Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial capital.

“The biggest problem is that we are uncompetitive. Electricity and gas prices are high, water is not readily available, and infrastructure is poor,” he said.

Mahmood said he believed additional money was leaving Pakistan through unofficial channels, though he could not estimate how much. The central bank’s $342 million figure measures recorded direct investment abroad.

Investment has also been flowing into Pakistan. From July to October 2026, the first four months of the new fiscal year, net foreign direct investment into the country rose 22.4 percent to $936 million from $764 million a year earlier, according to central bank data.

Sana Tawfik, head of research at Karachi brokerage Arif Habib Ltd., said more predictable tax policies and lower borrowing and energy costs would help Pakistan retain investment.

In October, the central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 12 percent, citing a worsening inflation outlook as the Middle East conflict kept energy prices high.

Finance adviser Khurram Schehzad and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar did not respond to requests for comment.