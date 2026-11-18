ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is training a second group of senior Bangladeshi civil servants this year, the foreign office said on Wednesday, extending a thaw that began after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in 2024 from diplomacy and defense to the officials who run the two governments.

Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, won independence in 1971 after a civil war in which India intervened on Bangladesh’s side. Islamabad recognized Bangladesh in 1974 but the conduct of Pakistani forces during the war cast a long shadow over relations.

Under Hasina, Dhaka maintained close ties with New Delhi. Her flight to India after mass protests in August 2024 strained that relationship and opened the way for closer contact with Islamabad.

In August 2025, Ishaq Dar became the first Pakistani foreign minister to make a bilateral visit to Bangladesh in nearly 13 years. The exchanges have continued under Bangladesh’s elected prime minister, Tarique Rahman.

“Recent high-level engagements, visits by official and academic delegations, and expanding institutional cooperation reflect our shared desire to open a new chapter in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations,” Dar told the 35 visiting civil servants in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two-week program at Pakistan’s National School of Public Policy in Lahore brings senior Bangladeshi officials, including additional secretaries and joint secretaries, into contact with Pakistani counterparts.

An initial group of 12 completed the training earlier this year. During the current visit, delegates also raised practical obstacles to trade with Pakistan’s commerce minister, including banking arrangements and certification requirements for pharmaceuticals.

The training is part of the Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor, which Dar announced in Dhaka last year alongside a pledge of 500 fully funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students over five years. Dar said 170 Bangladeshi students had enrolled at Pakistani universities in 2026.

The rapprochement has also reached the armed forces. In January, the two air force chiefs discussed a possible sale of Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets to Bangladesh, according to Pakistan’s military. The talks followed the resumption of direct trade between the two countries after Hasina’s departure.