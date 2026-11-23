PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s cricket board said on Monday Peshawar would host the opening match of the 2027 Pakistan Super League, bringing the country’s flagship Twenty20 tournament to the northwestern city for the first time amid heightened security concerns.

The Pakistan Super League began in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, when Pakistan was still playing much of its home cricket abroad after the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka’s team in Lahore. The league helped rebuild confidence in Pakistan as a host by bringing overseas players back for high-profile matches, starting with the 2017 final in Lahore.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province bordering Afghanistan where militant attacks have risen. In October, federal authorities imposed emergency measures and governor’s rule, suspending the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. The party challenged the move in court. Hosting the opener will test authorities’ ability to stage a major sporting event in the province while security operations continue.

“Peshawar will host HBL PSL matches including the opening game, ending a wait that has stretched across all eleven previous editions of the tournament,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, announced at a joint press conference with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi that Peshawar would stage the opening ceremony as well as the first match. The city has had its own franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, since the league began, but its fans have never had a league match at home.

The league expanded from six to eight teams in 2026 and held its first player auction. Its overseas recruits included Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and New Zealand’s Devon Conway.

The board said the 2026 final in Lahore drew a record crowd of 32,461. The next edition is scheduled to run from March 18 to May 2, with Peshawar joining five other host cities.

Zimbabwe had already toured Pakistan in 2015, and the Lahore final was followed later in 2017 by a World XI series that carried full international status. In 2025, Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy alongside the UAE, its first International Cricket Council event since the 1996 World Cup. Matches in Pakistan were played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

In Peshawar, the last international match at the stadium formerly known as Arbab Niaz was a one-day game between Pakistan and India in 2006. The former provincial government renamed the ground after Khan, Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain. Kundi said on Monday that the original name would be restored, bringing the province’s political change into the cricket announcement. The board confirmed Peshawar as a host city and said further details would follow in the coming weeks.

Naqvi said the board would also seek to bring international fixtures to Peshawar. He announced a domestic three-team series for January featuring Pakistan’s senior side, its developmental team Pakistan Shaheens and the national under-19 team, according to the governor’s office.