ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Lahore from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28 next year, the sport’s world governing body has announced, bringing a major international hockey tournament back to one of the game’s most successful nations.

Pakistan has won the Hockey World Cup a record four times and three Olympic gold medals, but it has not qualified for the Olympics since 2012. Hosting the tournament gives the country a chance to compete at home for a place among the world’s top teams.

The fifth edition of the tournament will be expanded from an eight-team roster to a 10-team format for the first time. Pakistan will be joined by Egypt, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

“Pakistan hosting the 2026-27 FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup marks a deeply significant moment for global hockey. Pakistan holds a cherished and foundational place in the heritage of our sport, driven by an extraordinary passion from its fans and an undeniable legacy of champions,” Tayyab Ikram, president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), said in a statement on Friday.

“Bringing a major FIH event back to the country reflects our continued commitment to expanding hockey’s footprint and supporting national associations eager to compete on the world stage. The Pakistan Hockey Federation and local authorities are sure to deliver a world-class tournament that honors the spirit of the game and inspires the next generation of hockey players across the region.”

Over the course of ten days of intense competition, these nations will battle not only for the prestigious title, but also for a vital pathway to the sport’s elite tier. The winner will be promoted to the 2027-28 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, the competition for the world’s top-ranked teams.

Launched in 2022, the Nations Cup offers a merit-based route to promotion and relegation from the Pro League. It has previously been held in South Africa, Poland and Malaysia. South Africa won the first edition, New Zealand have won it twice and France are the reigning champions.

Pakistan finished as runners-up in the 2024-25 edition of the Nations Cup and then played a season in the Pro League in 2025-26.