ISLAMABAD: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reaffirmed the 57-nation bloc’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening scientific and technological integration among member states, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) said on Monday.

The statement came after OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed’s visit to the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad on the sidelines of a two-day Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in the Pakistani capital.

During the visit, COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary briefed the secretary-general on the committee’s structure and functions, along with its prominent training programs, scientific fellowships and projects.

Ahmed underlined the importance of science and technology in overcoming the challenges facing the Muslim world, and pledged to address obstacles hindering the expansion of COMSTECH-related projects.

“The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC General Secretariat’s commitment to continued support for the Committee’s work and to removing all obstacles to expanding its projects, thereby strengthening scientific and technological integration among Member States and consolidating the OIC’s position in science and innovation,” COMSTECH said.

“He assured his full cooperation and support for the effective implementation of COMSTECH programs across OIC Member States.”

The OIC represents 57 countries across four continents, with a population of more than two billion, and around 25 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

On Sunday, its chief met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, with both leaders reaffirming support for the people of Palestine and Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan and the OIC have backed each other when it comes to supporting the right of the people of Palestine and Indian-administered Kashmir to self-determination.

“Both sides agreed to maintain close cooperation within the OIC and reiterated their steadfast support for the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir and the realization of their right to self-determination,” the Pakistani foreign office said.

Dar welcomed Ahmed on his first visit to Islamabad since assuming office and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the OIC as a “unified and effective” voice of the Muslim world.

“He assured the Secretary-General of Pakistan’s continued support and cooperation in advancing the Organization’s objectives,” the foreign office said.