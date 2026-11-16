Local government elections have been scheduled in Punjab and Islamabad, home to more than half of Pakistan’s 241 million people. The federal capital goes to the polls in December and the country’s largest province in February. The exercise will be larger than national elections in most of the world’s democracies. The anomaly is that these polls are years overdue, having been repeatedly postponed by successive parties in power.

Ironically, the five times local elections were held simultaneously across Pakistan, in 1979, 1983, 1987, 2002 and 2005, were all under military rule. By contrast, the political parties that campaign vigorously for democracy nationally, including against military rule, persistently resist it locally. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alone have won and formed governments after eight of the country’s 12 general elections.

This contradiction is best understood through the lens of power. National and provincial elections give parties control over government, while empowered local councils require them to share that control, along with hard-won financial resources. What looks like an inconsistent commitment to democracy reflects a consistent incentive to hold on to authority, resources and political influence.

The scale makes this more than an administrative anomaly. In the 2024 general elections, 128.5 million citizens were registered to vote, and 61.2 million, or 48 percent, cast ballots for the 1,085 seats in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies. Local democracy operates on a far larger scale. If polls were held across the country, the same voters would elect representatives to an estimated 140,000 seats in more than 11,000 union councils.

What looks like an inconsistent commitment to democracy reflects a consistent incentive to hold on to authority, resources and political influence. -Adnan Rehmat





Elected councils can create alternative centers of political legitimacy that cut into the influence of parties in power. Mayors and councilors with their own mandates need not depend entirely on provincial legislators for services or development spending. For provincial and federal lawmakers and their parties, devolution can therefore mean losing control over appointments, budgets and patronage. Delaying local elections preserves a system in which citizens must go through higher-level political intermediaries, leaving them vulnerable to elite interests.

The usual method of delay is to repeatedly amend provincial local government laws, which requires council boundaries to be redrawn, a process that takes months each time. While strictly legal, this tactic runs rings around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which must restart electoral preparations each time. Seemingly administrative decisions end up determining whether local representation exists at all.

Consider Islamabad. Its last local polls were held in 2015, and its elected councils completed their term in 2021. The city has now gone longer without local representation than with it, more than five years past the 120-day statutory window for fresh polls. Elections are finally scheduled for Dec. 20. The issue is not simply a delayed poll but an extended interruption in public accountability.

Similarly, Punjab last held direct local elections in 2015, and its councils’ tenure expired in 2021. Polls are now scheduled for Feb. 7, 2027, more than 11 years after the last vote. Local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scheduled for December, were postponed again last week after the suspension of the province’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and assembly. Sindh and Balochistan, except for the provincial capital Quetta, last held local elections in 2023, also after delays.

So how can Pakistan fill this hollow in its democracy? It does not lack a constitutional basis for local government. Article 140-A requires provinces to establish local governments and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility to elected representatives. The Elections Act already requires polls within 120 days of a local government’s term ending. Proposing yet another deadline would miss the central problem: the lack of effective safeguards against circumvention.

The answers are deceptively simple: follow the model of the national election cycle. The 120-day deadline for local polls should be protected in the constitution. Currently, it is not. Electoral preparations should begin before terms expire. Changes to laws, boundaries or council structures should not reset an election that is already due. Institutional continuity needs protection too. Interim administrations should be time-limited, with restricted powers.

Why would parties that benefit from the current arrangement bring national standards to local democracy? One reason is self-preservation. The parties are under pressure from the security establishment, which appears to favor replacing the provincial tier with a stronger district tier of government, a shift that would greatly dilute party influence.

A timely opening for reform could be to put these safeguards on the agenda of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is championing and the PML-N-led government has endorsed. Bringing local election continuity and meaningful devolution into its remit would give parties a forum to negotiate these guarantees alongside wider electoral reforms.

The future of democracy in Pakistan should interest the world. The country is among the five largest democracies by number of registered voters. But size alone is not enough; the quality of democracy matters. A Pakistan freer of elite capture and more accountable to its citizens promises better governance and better lives for 241 million people. The road to political stability, social development and lasting democracy in Pakistan runs through empowered local governments.

Adnan Rehmat is a Pakistan-based journalist, researcher and analyst with interests in politics, media, development and science. X: @adnanrehmat1