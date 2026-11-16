ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs foiled a major drug smuggling bid by recovering 115 kilograms of opium during a raid on a dumpsite in the country’s southwest, Pakistani state media reported on Monday.

The raid was conducted in Saranan area of Pakistan’s Balochistan province and the seized opium was worth around Rs585.2 million (more than $2.1 million).

It came amid a nationwide crackdown on drug smuggling and criminal networks involved in the illicit trade.

“The seized narcotics were subsequently shifted to the State Warehouse, Quetta, for safe custody in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures,” the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

The development comes days after Pakistani authorities arrested 20 Nigerian nationals in a major anti-narcotics operation in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, according to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Officials seized more than 4 kilograms of narcotics, including 1.682 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of methamphetamine (Ice) and 750 grams of weed, during the operation.

“The arrested suspects were associated with an organized drug trafficking network allegedly involved in the smuggling, distribution and sale of cocaine, ice, and weed among youth, particularly students of educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” the ANF said on Nov. 11.

In Sept., the United States credited the ANF with helping seize 463 kilograms of Afghan-origin crystal methamphetamine worth $21 million that was bound for Sri Lanka. The seizure took place on Aug. 30.

Sri Lankan authorities previously said the drugs were discovered concealed in bath towels inside a shipping container at Colombo port. Earlier accounts focused on intelligence supplied by the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the interception by Sri Lankan police and customs authorities.

The US statement said Pakistan’s ANF coordinated with the American agency on the operation.