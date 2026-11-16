ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Shaheens cricket squad have left for Doha to take part in the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday, where they will clash with arch-rivals India in the defense of their title.

Pakistan Shaheens or the Pakistan ‘A’ team are officially the second-tier national men’s cricket team of the country. The Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament is held to develop talented young cricketers and ‘A’ team squads across Asia.

Pakistan Shaheens are the defending champions, winning the 2025 edition of the tournament last year in Qatar by beating Bangladesh ‘A’ in a Super Over in the final.

“Pakistan Shaheens departed from Karachi for Doha, Qatar in the wee hours of Monday to participate in the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, scheduled from 19 to 29 November,” the PCB said.

The 15-member squad is being led by Pakistani middle-order batter Abdul Samad. Pacer Ali Raza and Farhan Yousuf, who recently featured in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Oman, will join them later in Doha.

The Shaheens are placed in Group B alongside India ‘A’, Nepal and the UAE. They will begin their campaign against the UAE on Nov. 20, followed by matches against India ‘A’ on Nov. 22 and Nepal on Nov. 24.

“Our preparations have been good. We have played scenario-based matches throughout the week, while the coaching staff has worked hard with the players to prepare for the 50-over tournament,” Samad told PCB in an interview.

“We are confident of putting up strong performances in the event.”

Pakistan Shaheens won the previous 50-over edition in 2023 as well, beating India ‘A’ by 128 runs in the final in Sri Lanka, while in the previous edition which was played in T20 format.

Pakistan Shaheens 15-member squad

Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim