PESHAWAR: Eight people were killed and seven injured on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine in northwestern Pakistan, rescue officials said, citing suspected brake failure.

The crash occurred in Torghar, a mountainous district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The vehicle was heading toward the town of Judba when it crashed.

“Eight people were killed and seven were injured, including three men, three women and a child,” the district’s Rescue 1122 service said in a statement, giving no reasons for the brake fail.

The injured received first aid at a local health center before ambulances took them to a hospital in neighboring Battagram district. Three ambulances and 10 rescue workers took part in the operation, Rescue 1122 added.

Suspected brake failure was also reported in a Nov. 10 crash near Murree, a hill town northeast of Islamabad. A bus returning from a school trip hit a roadside pillar and overturned, killing the driver and injuring 47 people, including nine children.

Four days earlier, a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Hazara Motorway near Havelian. The crash killed 10 people and injured 30. Rescue workers said early reports pointed to a burst tire, and motorway police opened an investigation to determine the cause.

The World Health Organization estimated that about 27,600 people died in road crashes in Pakistan in 2021, nearly five times the 5,816 deaths officially reported for that year.

Pakistan’s national road safety strategy identifies stronger vehicle safety standards, safer roads and better enforcement as priorities for reducing deaths and serious injuries.