ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pupils averaged 38 percent in maths and 47 percent in science in a nationwide study presented this week that found private-school pupils outperformed their public-school peers and linked part of the gap to how teachers ran their classrooms.

Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development presented the findings of the study, ‘Science and Mathematics Instruction and Learning Outcomes in Pakistan,’ in Karachi at the close of a UK-funded research program led by Oxford Policy Management in partnership with the institute and Sightsavers International.

Pakistan’s constitution guarantees free and compulsory education for children aged 5 to 16. Yet about 25.1 million children in that age group, or 35 percent, were out of school in 2023–24, according to the Pakistan Institute of Education. The share ranged from 27 percent in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, to 69 percent in southwestern Balochistan.

The test scores capture a second problem: what children learn once they get to school. A separate World Bank estimate, based on pre-pandemic data and adjusted for children out of school, found that 80 percent of children in Pakistan could not read and understand a simple text by age 10.

“Private-school students significantly outperform public-school students, and this gap is partly explained by different pedagogical practices within the classroom,” researcher Sadia Muzaffar Bhutta who led the study and fellow researcher Sajid Ali wrote in a policy brief on the study.

In the maths and science lessons researchers observed, teachers generally led the class, with few chances for pupils to investigate a problem or explain their reasoning. Classes with fewer than 40 pupils were more likely to involve children actively in lessons.

Overcrowding, limited resources and a lack of guidance from school leaders made it harder for teachers to change how they taught, the researchers found.

The team observed 436 maths and science teachers at 96 schools across six regions. A separate part of the study used data from 3,836 pupils and 162 teachers in 36 schools to examine the links between classroom practices and test scores.

The researchers recommended giving teachers lesson plans they could adapt and having school leaders observe classes and offer feedback. Where schools cannot reduce class sizes, they suggested assigning two teachers to a classroom or moving staff to schools that need them.