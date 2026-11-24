ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch the final nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026 on Dec. 12 that will continue until Dec. 18, health authorities said on Tuesday.

Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and, in some cases, death. It can be prevented through safe and effective polio vaccines.

Polio cases have decreased by 70 percent this year, with nine cases recorded between January and November 2026, compared to 30 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said health authorities aim to vaccinate more than 45 million children under five years across 167 districts in the upcoming drive.

“All parents and caregivers are urged to protect their children from paralytic polio by welcoming vaccination teams and ensuring they receive two polio drops, even if they have been vaccinated in previous campaigns or through routine immunization,” the NEOC said in a statement.

During the week-long campaign, more than 400,000 frontline polio workers will go door to door to administer the oral polio vaccine (OPV) to every eligible child.

Children will also receive Vitamin A alongside the polio vaccine to support their growth, health and immunity.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio remains an endemic.

“The campaign will be synchronized with the polio drive in Afghanistan as part of coordinated regional efforts to strengthen population immunity and reduce the risk of poliovirus transmission across borders,” the NEOC said.

“Special focus is being placed on reaching children in underserved and hard-to-reach communities, mobile and migrant populations, and those who may have previously missed vaccination to ensure that no child is left behind.”

Since the launch of the Polio Eradication Initiative in 1994, Pakistan has achieved a 99.8 percent reduction in reported polio cases, from an estimated 20,000 cases to 31 in 2025, and 9 so far in 2026.

Pakistan’s polio campaigns have long been hampered by misinformation and vaccine refusals as well as attacks by militant groups, who falsely claim polio vaccines are part of a Western plot to sterilize Muslim children or cause infertility.

In Sept., unidentified gunmen killed two police constables deployed to protect a polio vaccination team in Balochistan. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.