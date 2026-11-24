ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani Taliban militants were killed in a gunfight during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of police said on Tuesday.

KP, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a surge in militancy in recent years, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups frequently targeting police, security forces, government officials and civilians.

The CTD said it had conducted the operation in the jurisdiction of the Badhber area station in the provincial capital of Peshawar after receiving a tip about the presence of Pakistani Taliban commander Taj Mohammad.

“Five terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire,” the CTD said in a statement. “TTP commander Taj Muhammad, alias Shiney, managed to escape along with two or three of his associates.”

It said officials seized weapons and ammunition from the scene, adding that the militants were planning an “attack on law enforcement agencies.”

The development comes two days after Pakistani security forces killed three militants, while a quadcopter attack injured 10 people in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan has blamed much of the surge in violence in its western regions on the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad has frequently accused Afghanistan of sheltering militant groups that carry out attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation Kabul denies.

Last month, the KP province was also placed under an emergency rule owing to the spike in militant attacks.