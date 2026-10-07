ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy seized drugs worth an estimated $96 million during two separate counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea, the Pakistani military said on Wednesday, highlighting continued efforts to curb drug trafficking through regional maritime routes.

Pakistan’s Navy regularly participates in maritime security and counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea, a major shipping route that is also used by transnational criminal networks to traffic drugs to various countries and regions.

Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook intercepted two dhows during the latest operations at extended ranges from the Pakistani coast, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

It recovered approximately 850 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” and 2,000 kilograms of hashish concealed from hidden compartments inside the vessels, which would be handed over to concerned authorities for further disposal.

“These successful operations reflect Pakistan Navy’s sustained presence, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to regional maritime security and the fight against illicit trafficking at sea,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Pakistan, which lies along one of the world’s major narcotics trafficking corridors, regularly carries out counter-narcotics operations on land and at sea in coordination with regional and international partners.

Late last month, Pakistani naval ships seized narcotics worth an estimated $750 million during an operation in the Arabian Sea, according to the military.

The development comes days after the United States credited Pakistan’s anti-narcotics agency with helping seize 463 kilograms of Afghan-origin crystal methamphetamine worth $21 million that was bound for Sri Lanka in an operation conducted in Aug.