ISLAMABAD: An Indian film workers’ association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week to block Netflix’s first Pakistani original series in India, putting the show’s access to a long-established audience for Pakistani television dramas in question days before its Dec. 4 premiere.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry internationally, reunites Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, whose drama Humsafar aired in India in 2014. Netflix released the trailer Tuesday and announced a global premiere for the first part. The series appeared on Netflix’s Indian website but the company has yet to confirm whether subscribers there will be able to watch it.

An India-only block would keep subscribers in India from watching the series on Netflix while leaving the rollout in other markets unaffected.

India has been a growing market for the service. Netflix told shareholders in October that viewing hours there rose 24 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, when it recorded its biggest quarterly increase in paid memberships in the country. The company does not publish an India subscriber count and the size of the audience the series could lose is unknown.

Directed by Momina Duraid and adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel, the series follows six couples across three generations. Its cast also includes Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir.

The union’s appeal to Modi cites a May 2025 advisory from India’s information ministry asking streaming services to stop carrying content originating in Pakistan. The ministry cited national security after gunmen killed 26 people in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, which denied involvement. The nuclear-armed neighbors fought for four days in May before agreeing to a ceasefire.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association asked Modi to ensure that the series “is not released or streamed in India on 4 December 2026 or on any other date.”

The letter, signed by association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, also called for a permanent law barring Pakistani productions and artists from Indian television, cinemas and streaming services.

India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since the 1947 partition of British India, including two over Kashmir, which both claim. Cultural exchanges have repeatedly contracted during diplomatic crises. Pakistan announced a ban on Indian films in its cinemas in 2019 after New Delhi revoked Indian-administered Kashmir’s special status. In India, a planned 2024 release of the Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, also starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, was called off amid political opposition.

The 2025 crisis brought further restrictions. India revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, curtailing travel for families and artists, and access to the YouTube channels of Pakistani broadcasters including HUM TV and ARY Digital was blocked in India.

Some cross-border travel has continued under separate arrangements. Pakistan issued visas to more than 3,000 Indian Sikhs for this week’s celebrations marking the birth of Guru Nanak, even as India continued to suspend travel through the visa-free Kartarpur pilgrimage corridor.