ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military said on Sunday it had thwarted an infiltration attempt from neighboring Afghanistan, killing 12 militants and members of the Afghan Taliban forces in a cross-border exchange.

In recent months, Pakistan-Afghanistan ties have deteriorated over Islamabad’s accusations that Kabul was sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks in Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to conduct strikes inside Afghanistan.

The latest engagement between the neighbors took place in Khurram district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media arm.

It followed an attempt by a group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan, which was supported by “Afghan Taliban posts” by opening fire on Pakistani forces. Kabul did not immediately respond to the statement.

“Skillful and precise engagement by vigilant troops resulted in killing of twelve Khwarij and Afghan Taliban,” the ISPR said, adding that a Pakistani soldier was also killed in the exchange of fire.

Pakistan, which has seen a surge in militancy in its two western provinces that border Afghanistan, last month conducted multiple airstrikes against what it called militant hideouts in Afghanistan.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militant groups, particularly the TTP, that carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies the allegation and says Pakistan’s security is an internal matter of Islamabad.

“This incident along Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again vindicates Pakistan’s objective and factual stance regarding the willful abject failure of the Afghan Taliban regime to deny the use of Afghan soil to the terrorist organization,” the ISPR said.

“The Afghan Taliban regime has consistently failed to honor its international counter-terrorism obligations.”