ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s final three survivors of an oil tanker hijacked by Somali pirates were on their way home on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in a social media post, as he pledged continued cooperation with international partners to combat piracy and protect seafarers.

The return of Imran Ali, Husain Yousuf and Muhammad Yasin will bring home the last Pakistani survivors of the MT Honour 25, seized off Somalia in April. Five crew members, including three Pakistanis, were killed when Puntland forces retook the vessel last week after more than five months in captivity.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to working with international partners to combat piracy and ensure the safety and security of seafarers and maritime routes,” Dar, who is also Pakistan’s foreign minister, said in a statement on X.

He said the three sailors were returning to Karachi from Addis Ababa later on Wednesday and would be reunited with their families, adding that Pakistan’s ambassador in the Ethiopian capital had met them and ensured they were provided necessary assistance during their stay.

Dar said the Foreign Office and the government had “made every effort to secure the safe return of all our crew members,” thanking those who had supported the efforts.

“While we welcome the safe return of our people, we remain deeply saddened by the loss of three Pakistani crew members,” Dar said. “May Allah grant them eternal peace and give strength to their families.”

The sailors’ ordeal unfolded amid renewed concern over piracy and armed robbery in waters around Somalia, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, some of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The International Maritime Organization said in July it had recorded 24 attempted or actual piracy and armed robbery incidents in the region during the preceding three months, with 44 seafarers being held captive aboard three vessels at the time, including the Honour 25.

“These incidents are a stark reminder that the threat posed by piracy and armed robbery to seafarers has not receded and continues to warrant vigilance and support for coordinated action,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said at the time.

The Honour 25 was carrying about 18,500 barrels of oil when it was hijacked, according to Puntland authorities.