KARACHI: Pakistan has restored a direct weekly shipping service from Karachi to seven European ports, Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday, in a move expected to improve access to a major export market for the country’s textile manufacturers and other businesses.

The resumption comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen exports and improve trade logistics amid rising transportation costs and disruptions to global shipping routes. Direct maritime connections can help exporters reduce their dependence on transshipment through intermediate ports, potentially improving delivery schedules and the reliability of shipments to European buyers.

“MSC has resumed its premium I-Pak service, restoring weekly shipping connections between Karachi Gateway Terminal and seven European ports,” Chaudhry said, according to a statement issued by the maritime affairs ministry, referring to Mediterranean Shipping Company, a Switzerland-based international container shipping service and one of the world’s largest shipping operators.

The minister described the restoration of direct European shipping links as an important development for Pakistan’s export industry, particularly textile manufacturers, which rely on predictable shipping schedules to meet overseas orders.

He praised the efforts of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and the management of Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) in facilitating the resumption.

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Ahmed said efforts were continuing to make Pakistan’s maritime logistics system more efficient and improve connectivity between Karachi and major European markets.

The development is significant for Pakistan because the European Union is among its largest export destinations, accounting for approximately 29 percent of the country’s total exports in 2025, according to trade data cited by the Pakistan Business Council.

Textiles and clothing account for roughly three-quarters of Pakistan’s exports to the EU, making reliable shipping connections particularly important for an industry that depends on timely delivery to international retailers.

Pakistan also benefits from the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which allows a wide range of Pakistani products, including textiles and garments, to enter European markets duty-free or at reduced tariffs.

The preferential arrangement has helped Pakistan expand its European market share, but exporters continue to face challenges from high production costs, energy prices and logistical constraints.

Pakistan has been seeking to modernize its ports and improve maritime connectivity as part of broader efforts to increase exports, attract investment and strengthen its position in regional and international trade.